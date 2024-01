MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 135-102 behind five players in double figures. The separating point in the game was when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis scored 20 straight points in the first half. Portis closed with 28 while Antetokounmpo finished with 24.

The Bucks largest lead was 43. Up next, they remain at home against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.