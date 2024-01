HOUSTON – The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Houston Rockets 112-108 despite 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He shot 16 of 25 from the floor with 17 rebounds. Damian Lillard was the next closest scorer with 18 points. The Bucks led early in the first, but Houston closed the opening frame on a 13-0 run and never looked back. They led by as many as 21.

Up next, the Bucks return home against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.