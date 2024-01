INDIANAPOLIS – The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 142-130. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 31 points and 12 assists. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Bucks led by two at halftime, but the Pacers put up 47 points in the third quarter that included an opening 21-6 run to break away.

Up next, the Bucks travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs tomorrow night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.