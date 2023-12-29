The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111 in their final game of 2023. Giannis Anetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 34 points and 16 rebounds. The Bucks trailed 59-52 at halftime, but outscored Cleveland 40-21 in the third quarter to eliminate a 15-point gap. Elsewhere on the scoreboard, Damian Lillard closed with 31 points. Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton also finished in double figures. Defensively, the Bucks limited the Cavaliers to just 14% from beyond the arc to improve to 24-8. Their next game is on New Year’s Day at home against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.