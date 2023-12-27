NEW YORK – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 144-122. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Nets sat three of five starters for the second leg of a back-to-back. Jalen Wilson led the way for the shorthanded Nets with 21 points.

Cam Payne and Malik Beasley each nailed five three-pointers. As a team, they finished 23 of 51 from deep. The Bucks remain on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers this Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.