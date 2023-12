The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the New York Knicks 129-122 on Christmas. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each scored 32 points. For New York, Jalen Brunson led a group of six Knicks to reach double-figures with 38 points. The Bucks were outscored 72-50 in the paint, a season-high for New York. Up next, the Bucks travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.