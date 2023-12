The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 130-111 to extend their win streak to seven games. Khris Middleton was one of three Bucks who hit the 20-point mark in the near wire-to-wire contest. As a team, the Bucks shot 50% from three, marking the fourth occasion that they hit at least that margin this season. Up next, they remain in New York for a Christmas morning showdown against the Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.