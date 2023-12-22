Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points in the Bucks 118-114 win over the Orlando Magic. After a strong start for the Bucks, Orlando claimed the lead, but Milwaukee wrestled it back at the end of the first half and never looked back. This is the first 6-0 homestand for the Bucks since the beginning of the 2022-2023 season when the team started 7-0. Up next, they travel east for a four-game holiday road-trip that starts with a Saturday matinee against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT.