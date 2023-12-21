MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118-114 behind 37 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to complete a perfect 6-0 homestand. The team has now won 15 consecutive contests on their home court.

The Magic struggled from deep, shooting just 8 of 33 from deep. For Milwaukee, Damian Lillard finished with 24 points. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each finished with 14 points. The Bucks embark east on a four-game trip beginning with a Saturday matinee against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT.