MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-119. Damian Lillard put up 40 points to put his career total over 20,000, and join LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry among eight active and 51 total players to reach that mark. Giannis Antetokounmpo booked his second triple-double of the season that included a career-high 16 assists.

The Bucks have now won five in a row including their last 14 at home. They look to continue the home win streak against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.