MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks matched a season-high in a 146-114 win over the Detroit Pistons. Damian Lillard led the way with 33 points. Bobby Portis finished with 31 points, his season high. The Bucks were shorthanded without Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley. In their place in the starting lineup, Marjon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. combined for 21 points including the first seven of the game.

The loss is Detroit’s 23rd straight defeat, matching the third longest losing streak in NBA history within the same season. Up next, the Bucks host the Houston Rockets tomorrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. C.T.