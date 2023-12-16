The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 146-114. MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. started in place of Khris Middleton (Knee Management) and Malik Beasley (Non-Covid Illness) and scored the first seven Bucks’ points of the game en route to 43 first quarter points for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard led the way with 33 points. Close behind was Bobby Portis, who booked a season-high 31 points to help the team match a season’s best 146 points. Up next, the Bucks host the Houston Rockets tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. CT.