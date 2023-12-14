Unstoppable. Incredible. Magnificent. Remarkable.

All adjectives that you and I have used over the past decade to describe the greatness of the Greek Freak, and on Wednesday night after setting another franchise record, if he hadn’t already, cemented his legacy in Milwaukee as the greatest ever.

Franchise record after franchise record – most points scored, most assists, most blocks, most points in a game scored – all, now, belonging to Giannis.

Move over Kareem, slide back Oscar, this pedestal is now set for the man who has lifted new heights, and expectations on a city that was once in fear of losing our team.

Look, life as a Bucks fan hasn’t always been the easiest.

You can make the argument he already has surpassed the greatness of the guys I mentioned prior after winning it all in 2021, but after last night, it now needs to become crystal clear amongst all Bucks fans everywhere that the throne in Milwaukee is now one that Giannis resides on.

In a league where superstars are constantly changing scenery, looking for the beach, nightlife, and other stars, Giannis has built a new culture in Milwaukee, and one, that has proven to be a winner.

You can point to what he does on the court and make the argument, and then you sprinkle in what he does off the court and it grows his legacy even more.

He is, in my opinion, without question, the greatest Milwaukee Buck — ever — both on and off the court.

Imagine someone telling you this ten years ago when that skinny kid from Greece made his way across the draft stage in New York…