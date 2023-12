MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks behind a franchise-record 64 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo defeated the Indiana Pacers 140-126. Damian Lillard also added a milestone when he hit his 2,451st three-point field goal, passing Kyle Korver on the NBA’s all-time list. Antetokounmpo broke the record set by Michael Redd in 2006 of 57 points.

The Bucks remain at home for a Saturday night showdown with the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.