In a Black Friday showdown with 22 lead changes, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 131-128 in NBA In-Season Tournament action. Brook Lopez matched a career-high with 39 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each finished with 31 points, marking the first time in franchise history that the Bucks had three 30-point scorers in a single game. The Bucks improve to 3-0 in East Group B. With the Miami Heat loss to the New York Knicks, the Bucks are the last unbeaten team in their group with one game left in pool play.