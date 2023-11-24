MILWAUKEE – Brook Lopez tied his career high in points with 39 to aid the Bucks to a 131-128 victory over the Washington Wizards. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were close behind, each with 31 points. It was a back-and-forth contest with Lopez nailing a three pointer just under the three-minute mark to give Milwaukee the lead for the remainder of the game. With the win, the Bucks improve to 3-0 in the East Group B. Their next game is on Sunday at home when Damian Lillard faces his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time since being traded. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. C.T.