In a game of runs and high powered offense, Giannis scored 40 points and Damian Lillard added on 27 of his own in the Bucks 132-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Bucks outscored Dallas by 16 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
In a game of runs and high powered offense, Giannis scored 40 points and Damian Lillard added on 27 of his own in the Bucks 132-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Bucks outscored Dallas by 16 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands, LLC.