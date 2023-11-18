MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 132-125. Giannis scored 40 points and Damian Lillard booked 27. The Bucks extended their win streak to four games.

The Bucks trailed by ten with nine minutes left before igniting a 13-4 run. They took a 114-113 lead after Antetokounmpo sunk a free throw with just over five minutes left. The Mavericks got within two with 1:26 left, but Pat Connaughton nailed a three and the Bucks hung on.

The Bucks look to extend the win streak to five on Monday night at Washington. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT