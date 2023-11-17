CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten in In-Season Tournament play with a 130-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Damian Lillard registered 27 points and Malik Beasley added 20. Giannis in his return from injury booked 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Charlotte jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first half, but the Bucks led by two at halftime and increased their lead to 14 in the early third quarter. The Hornets cut the gap to six in the infant stages of the fourth, but the Bucks ballooned the lead to 31 at the final buzzer.

The Bucks return home tomorrow in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.