TORONTO – The Milwaukee Bucks behind 37 points from Damian Lillard and 30 points from Malik Beasley defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a calf injury, his first absence of the season after scoring 35 against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Bucks shot over 50 percent from behind the arc, finishing 20-39. The Raptors got an early 8-2 lead, but following a 17-0 Bucks run, Milwaukee never trailed. Their lead got as large as 93-60 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Bucks fly south for their next in-season tournament game on Friday in Charlotte against the Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.