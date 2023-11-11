ORLANDO – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 112-97 to the Orlando Magic. The Magic sunk 30 of 35 free throws compared to the 12 of 25 for the Bucks. Without Damian Lillard due to a calf injury, Giannis led the way for Milwaukee with 35 points and 10 rebounds. The loss snaps a 14 game win streak against the Magic that dates back to 2019.

The Magic led by double digits from the midpoint of the second quarter. Milwaukee turned the ball over nine times in the first half and missed nine free throws. Milwaukee cut the gap down to 11 in the second half, but they never got to within single digits. They seek to rebound at home on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.