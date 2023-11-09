INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored an NBA season-high 54 points, but the Indiana Pacers held on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-124. Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers with 29 points and 10 assists. Benedict Mathurin was not far behind with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana let an 18-point lead slip away and came back from down double digits in the final frame.

Antetokounmpo was one point from tying his career high. One day after Antetokounmpo was ejected, Bucks’ Head Coach Adrian Griffin was tossed midway through the third quarter after receiving a double-technical foul. Milwaukee shot 53% from the floor and look to rebound from the loss on Saturday in Orlando against the Magic. Coverage on WTMJ starts at 4:00 p.m. CT.