MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 120-118 behind 34 points from Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected with nine minutes left in the third quarter. For Detroit, Cade Cunningham scored 33 points and Marcus Sasser booked 26.

The Bucks led 62-52 at halftime, but without Antetokounmpo, who picked up his second technical foul, Detroit claimed a 10 point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Damian Lillard scored 15 of the last 21 Bucks’ points to lead the comeback. The Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. CT