MEMPHIS – The Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 108-102. The Bucks led 28-25 after the first quarter, but Memphis controlled the final three frames including a 25-18 advantage in the third quarter. Jae Crowder led Milwaukee with 14 points in just over 21 minutes of action. Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton all reached double figures.

The Bucks remain on the road as they head to Los Angeles for a preseason showdown with the Lakers on Sunday. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.