As soon as the Milwaukee Bucks determined they would offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract (and likely before) every decision made by the organization was run through one filter.

Will this help us keep Giannis?

If “yes” was the answer to the question, the move was pursued.

If “no” was the answer to the question, the move was shelved.

The news of the Bucks blockbuster trade to acquire 7-time all-star Damian Lillard is yet another example of the filter’s existence.

In July of 2019 the Bucks signed brother, Thanasis, to a free agent contact. With respect to older brother, Thanasis would probably not be in the NBA if it weren’t for the Bucks.

Several years ago, the Bucks traded for guard Eric Bledsoe. It was a significant move. Bledsoe was eventually traded for Jrue Holiday.

The trade for Holiday keyed the Bucks championship run and was a retention strategy for the most dominant player in the World.

Now Holiday is being dealt for Lillard, and Giannis signed off on it.

Bucks General Manager, Jon Horst very clearly recognizes the Bucks championship window remains open so long as Giannis is in uniform. As of today, Giannis is under contract for two more seasons before a player option in 2025. Lillard, for what it’s worth, has four years remaining on his current deal.

With every move they make, ask yourself the same question the Bucks are asking themselves: Will this help the Bucks keep Giannis?