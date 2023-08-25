The Milwaukee Bucks are just weeks away from a very crucial 2023 campaign.

After bowing out of the playoff race earlier this year, Milwaukee now faces the pressure of figuring out and developing a way of competing for championships while exploring a season with a first-time head coach in Adrian Griffin.

In a new interview with the New York Times, to paraphrase the Greek Freak, he essentially stated that staying in Milwaukee and NOT competing for another ring would not happen.

It’s not to scare people. He’s not saying he will leave, nor did he say he wants out. He’s simply putting pressure on the front office and ownership to make the right moves to bring in another banner for the city.

The organization has a job to do, and the demands laid out by Giannis are nothing different from what all the other greats before him have done.

If you recall, in 2018, Antetokounmpo did almost the exact same thing before the Bucks made the decision to trade for Jrue Holiday a year later. Roughly a month after Holiday was acquired, Giannis signed his extension – keeping up on his word, and eventually, in July of 2021, it all paid off.

If you’re a Bucks fan, this is precisely what you want to hear. There is not any, nor has there ever been complacency with the two-time league MVP, who almost single-handedly changed the culture in Milwaukee.

Thanks in large part to Giannis, the standard in Milwaukee is now set – Compete for a championship or bust – It’s time for the organization to do their part.