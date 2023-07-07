It certainly feels like years ago, but just a few months ago, the Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come crashing down, losing in 5 games to the Miami Heat in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

A team with the number one overall seed and high expectations was suddenly booted from the dance with more questions than answers.

Fast forward to today, the Bucks are bringing the band back together, along with a few other key pick-ups.

Based on some social media reactions, I know it may be difficult for some of you, but regardless of your feelings, you have to give a TON of credit to general manager Jon Horst for the job he had done thus far in the off-season.

How many of you thought he would be able to bring back both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to go along with the key additions of Malik Beasley, who led the league with three-pointers off the bench just a season ago.

The team also adding some much-needed depth at center with Brook’s brother, reuniting Robin Lopez back in Milwaukee.

Kudos to Horst and his crew for keeping the championship window open for Giannis and the Bucks while the new collective bargaining agreement has hindered finical options for the team.

In my opinion, Horst isn’t done yet. With one more key addition, this Bucks team is poised to make another run at Glory.