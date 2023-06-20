The NBA Draft takes place Thursday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks are void of a first-round pick.

The Bucks are also currently void of a first-round pick in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

From 2023 to 2029…seven drafts…the Bucks own just five picks – three in the second round and two in the first.

In building a championship team, Bucks General Manager, John Horst dipped into his bag of draft capital to acquire the likes of Jrue Holiday, PJ Tucker, Grayson Allen and Jae Crowder.

The Bucks are in an interesting position. The window to win a championship exists so long as Giannis is rostered and healthy. The Bucks are also the oldest team in the NBA.

How does a team operate within it’s championship window and get younger when draft capital is depleted?

It’s the pressing question facing the Bucks this off season.

The levers pulled by Horst over the years have been pulled with the idea that it would help the team win a championship. Do you think Giannis cares about three second-round draft picks?

Not every moved has worked, but the thought process has been consistent.

Keep in mind, every move Horst makes must be run through one filter: Will this help us keep Giannis?

