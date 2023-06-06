It feels like years ago, but just a few weeks ago, the number seed, the Milwaukee Bucks, saw their season end dramatically and shockingly.

Miami, who not only knocked out the Bucks but also sent coach Bud on his way out the door – sending the organization searching for a new voice.

That search officially came to an end as of recently, as the team inked Adrian Griffin Monday to mark him the 17th coach in franchise history.

Griffin, widely respected around the league, a former player, and a proven assistant, is now tasked and, let’s be honest, expected to lead the Bucks to compete for titles.

Is he capable of such expectations? How will he adjust to the lead voice in a locker room?

The Bucks conducted over a dozen interviews, with some folks in the organization reportedly not all seeing eye-to-eye during the search.

Some wanted a proven coach, some, clearly did not.

Count me as one who wanted a proven coach.

The Bucks are in the middle of some of the most anxious times they’ve experienced in quite some time. Aging stars. Unproven head coach. Will he or won’t he stay?

As much as I’ll be rooting for him, Griffin will have all eyes on him with probably more pressure than any other first-year head coach…maybe ever?

Like the hire or not, the Bucks took a gamble on their new coach.

Will they hit the jackpot, or are they going home sad?

The answer, regardless of good or bad, will result in the direction and future of the organization.