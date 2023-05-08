The Milwaukee Bucks will soon decide who their next Head Coach will be, but what’s the rush?

Likely to be the most attractive vacancy in the NBA, the Bucks have the luxury of time despite some key days on the off-season calendar approaching.

The NBA draft will take place June 22nd. Surely the Bucks will want to have someone in place by then, right? Not so fast.

After all of Jon Horst’s wheeling and dealing over the years to build a championship roster, draft resources are depleted.

The Bucks own one selection in this year’s draft – No. 58 overall – the final pick of the night.

If the Bucks don’t determine the best candidate before the NBA finals, they will have to wait until after the finals to announce their decision per NBA rules.

Their candidate pool could be amplified with coaches of teams still in the playoffs.

Nick Nurse is currently available.

Darvin Ham is not. But he could be.

The roster soup will taste a little different next season and any incoming Head Coach would appreciate clarity on its ingredients. That, too, will take time to sort out.

By the time the Bucks begin summer league play in early July, a new coach will be in position, but it’s not critical that person is in place much before then.

