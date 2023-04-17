I feel like now is a good time to remind myself that the Bucks have won five of their past six playoff series after losing the opening game. In two of those series, the Bucks trailed two games to none.

Feel better?

Maybe you aren’t worried about the Bucks beating the Heat.

Maybe you know the Bucks are 11-8 without Giannis in the lineup this season.

Maybe you aren’t worried about the back injury Giannis will likely attempt to play through.

The last time Giannis went down with a concerning playoff injury was 2021. In the third quarter of a game-three matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis suffered an awkward knee injury. Rattled, the Bucks suffered a 110-88 loss.

The Bucks would recover quickly, winning the next two games advancing to the NBA Finals.

Last season, the Chicago Bulls stole home court advantage away from the Bucks with a win in game two.

Stumbling out of the playoff gate is nothing new for the Bucks under Head Coach, Mike Budenholzer, and neither is recovering.

Should Giannis return to the court, the Bucks will win the series, and the next one, and the one after that…

