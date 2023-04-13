The Milwaukee Bucks finally have their post-season schedule in place as they look to chase their 2nd title in three seasons.

After dropping their season finale to the Toronto Raptors Sunday, April 9th, the Bucks will end up sitting still for a week before hosting either the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls.

A week off, rest, and in-team scouting have been the focus for Coach Bud and his squad during their time off.

I don’t know about you, but for me, this is the year. This HAS to be the year – The Milwaukee Bucks have to get back to the NBA Finals.

Depending on where you look, most of Vegas thinks the Bucks should win, too.

I’ve talked about the pressure before in Milwaukee, and the more I think about it, the more it dawns on me that this years team is better than it ever has been, and yes, better on paper than the 2021 squad.

Which, for me, also raises expectations.

What excuse will there be for this team if they don’t make it? Outside injuries of course.

You have the world’s best player.

You have two all-stars by his side in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

You have a coach of the year candidate in Mike Budenholzer, and you have more than capable role players in Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, and Brook Lopez to name a few.

And, mentioned before, you’re well-rested with a relatively clean injury report.

In my opinion, after last season’s early exit, the Bucks have more pressure on them to advance this season than last.

The path to another parade is much easier, too.

You went out and grabbed the overall number one seed, you won’t see Boston or Philly until the Eastern Conference Finals, and when you do, if you do that is, they must come through the mean streets of Milwaukee to advance.

Personally, I don’t see a team beating the Bucks 4 out of 7 times, but if a team does, and the Bucks don’t get that ring, the future in Milwaukee could become complicated.