MILWAUKEE — What a time for Wisconsin’s sports fans! Just as the Milwaukee Bucks carry a league-leading record into the end of the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers return to the field for what’s expected to be an entertaining 2023 season.

WTMJ is doing everything it can to bring you best-in-class broadcasts for both of our city’s teams, but there are some scheduling conflicts that fans should be aware of. Three end-of-season Bucks games are being moved to our partners at 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee so fans can have access to both amazing broadcasts despite airing at the same time.

On March 4, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to play the New York Mets for their second home game of the 2023 season. In turn, the Bucks’ contest versus the Washington Wizards will be aired on ESPN Milwaukee. This will be the case again on Friday, April 7, 2023 (Brewers vs. Cardinals & Bucks vs. Grizzlies) and Sunday, April 9, 2023 (Brewers vs. Cardinals & Bucks vs. Raptors).

Once the NBA’s postseason schedule is released and dates are solidified for Bucks Playoffs, further programming updates will be provided.

Please Note: This WTMJ programming update is subject to change based on developing information and obligations.

