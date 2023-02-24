Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter with a right knee issue to spoil his rapid return from a sprained wrist, but the Milwaukee Bucks still trounced the Miami Heat 128-99 on Friday for their 13th consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo was in the starting lineup just four days after heading to New York to have his right wrist examined. Bucks officials said Antetokounmpo had knocked knees with an opponent. The Bucks still had no trouble extending the longest winning streak in the NBA this season.

