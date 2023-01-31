MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season. The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Charlotte (16-36) entered the night with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but the Hornets won 138-109 at Milwaukee on Jan. 6 to hand the Bucks their second-most lopsided loss of the season. The Hornets had 51 points in the opening period that night – matching the NBA record for a first quarter – and limited Antetokounmpo to nine points.