DETROIT (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks’ prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. He had eight points and four assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for the Pistons.