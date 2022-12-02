Put some respekt on Khris Middleton’s name. The Bucks are 15-5 without Middleton, but right in the middle of the NBA when it comes to points per game as a team at 112.

Last season, the Bucks were third at 115.5 PPG, and yet even better in the title season – the best in the NBA at 120 PPG. Middleton has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last three seasons, but it feels like his impact will be much more than just the offense.

Since the title, the Bucks have not been a healthy team in a variety of ways. Last season, Brook Lopez missed most of the year with a back procedure, this year Pat Connaughton and now Middleton missed a big chunk of the first half of the season.

Since the start of last season, a lineup featuring these four: Giannis, Holiday, Middleton, and Lopez, has played a total of … nine games. That lineup was rated positively last season in the small sample size.

Giannis knows how important Khirs is not only for the Bucks, but for his offense. He’ll enjoy the reunion with Darvin Ham and the Lakers showing off a full strength Bucks moving into the second quarter of the season.