MILWAUKEE (AP) – De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the fifth time in seven games. Dejounte Murray also scored 19, and John Collins had 16 points and nine boards. Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games and three of the last four with left knee soreness, scored 27 points in 31 minutes. The Bucks have lost three of four after a 9-0 start. Atlanta led 94-80 entering the final period.