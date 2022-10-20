The goal is singular for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.

Get back to the NBA Finals. Period.

In some ways, it’s a wild statement, considering how far the Bucks have come in such a short time.

But championships make you reassess everything.

When you win it all, regular season wins don’t matter anymore.

Seeding doesn’t matter anymore.

All-Star Appearances, MVP’s, Post-Season Awards, it’s all superfluous in comparison to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

There’s plenty of pressure that comes along with that fact of life, but no one’s more accepting of it that Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When you have the best player on the planet, it’s possible to think this way.

No season is ever “championship or bust.”

There’s too much randomness and luck to treat sports in that way.

But in a wide-open Eastern Conference, there’s no reason why we all can’t pack the Deer District for more NBA Finals games in June.

That window is always open when you’ve got #34 in Milwaukee.