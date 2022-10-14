With the upcoming NBA season about to kick-off, the Milwaukee Bucks have security in the Deer District top-of-mind.

Lights and extra security are being considered in and around the area, according to Bucks president Peter Feigin.

“Fans will see how we light up the entire neighborhood with portable lighting and create a (security) presence,” Feigin told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Friday. “We’ll use security personnel that will permeate not only the Deer District but on Old World Third and touching Water Street.”

The Bucks spent the off-season concentrating on safety following shootings outside the arena after a playoff game last May.

“We’re thinking about the entire area in order to create a safe and protected entertainment district,” Feigin explained. “We want this (entertainment district) to be the safest, most secure, cleanest, greatest experience possible.”

“We focus on (safety) all the time.”

The Bucks play the Houston Rockets in the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22nd