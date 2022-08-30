The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday released an image on twitter showing the Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead they’ll give to fans next month at American Family Field.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player joined the ownership group of the Brewers in 2021.

The bobblehead, presented by 620 WTMJ, showcases Antetokounmpo in the personalized Brewers jersey he wore last fall when he was announced as a new investor in the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group.

The first 35,000 fans through the gates on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds will receive a Giannis Bobblehead.