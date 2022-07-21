Euphoria.

That’s what I remember most about the Bucks Championship Parade.

As we hit the anniversary of the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, it’s been fun to reminisce on all of those cherished memories.

The parade, which will have its anniversary fall on Friday, is one of them.

I was fortunate enough to walk alongside the buses, inside the gates as the Bucks amoeba’d their way from the lakefront to Fiserv Forum.

Euphoric is still the best descriptor for that day one year removed.

Certainly for the fans, all trying to get a glimpse of Giannis and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The streets got more and more crowded as we moved from Wisconsin to Water to McKinley to Fiserv.

Euphoric were the players: Donte DiVincenzo inadvertently soaked me with a champagne shower.

P.J. Tucker had a little fun, too.

That became apparent during his speech on stage.

But the thing that’ll always stick out to me from parade day were the former players.

I spoke with Marques Johnson and Brandon Jennings and Michael Redd.

This was their championship, too.

Bucks, past and present, and fans, past and present, all had a right to celebrate.

And celebrate we did.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.