Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the eastern conference semifinals with a 116-100 win over the short-handed Chicago Bulls in game-five of their opening round playoff series at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks close the series winning three straight games, setting up a best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics.

Playing without starters Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) and Zach Lavine (health & safety protocols) the Bucks took advantage of the Bulls building a 26-18 lead with 1:14 left in the first quarter. At the 7:25 mark in the second quarter, the Bucks led 49-20.

The Bucks maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

“The first quarter was important,” according to Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “I think it set a tone. I think we were able to ride that through the rest of the game.”

For the Bucks, it was their third straight win without the services of Khris Middleton who remains out with a sprained MCL. It’s expected Middleton will be evaluated next week and will not be ready to play when the conference semifinals begin.

“We’ve been talking about the depth of the roster, the quality of the roster a lot this season,” Budenholzer explains. “Other guys have gotten opportunities and played well.”

One of those players is Pat Connaughton who chipped in 20 on 6-9 shooting from three.

After scoring 49 points in two games in Chicago, Bucks guard Grayson Allen added 13 on 5-10 shooting from the field.

Allen, who was mercifully boo’ed by Bulls fans in Chicago, was playfully boo’ed by Bucks fans every time he entered the game or touched the ball in game-five.

The Bucks win the series but lose home court advantage. As the number-three seed in the east, the Bucks will play games one and two of the conference semifinals in Boston against the second-seeded Celtics.

Game one will be tipoff Sunday at 12:00pm central time from TD Garden.

“It’s gonna be a battle,” according to Bucks guard Wesley Matthews. “They are a good team, but so are we.”

The Bucks and Celtics met four times during the regular season with the home team winning each contest.