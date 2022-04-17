Rain evaporates, so did the Bucks and Bulls offesnses in the 4th quarter.

A win is a win, 1 down, 15 to go. Onto game 2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds, playing with 5 fouls for part of the 4th quarter, as Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.

The Bucks controlled the first quarter and looked to run away with the game, but Chicago sustained consistent streaks and added solid defense, clawing their way back, eventually to the lead with just under 6 minutes to go in the 4th quarter

Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge. The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead. Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29.7 seconds left.

Brook Lopez ultimately put the Bucks back on top late; he finished with 18 points, Jrue Holiday had 15, Khris Middleton had 11 and Bobby Portis added 10 with 12 rebounds.

WTMJ’s Greg Matzek was at the game and recaps it all.

The series continues in Milwaukee Wednesday night as the Bucks will look to take a 2-0 lead.