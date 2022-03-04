Like a Buck in a China Shop. Bucks beat the Bulls 118-112 Friday night in Chicago.

It wasn’t the prettiest game, or the most memorable, but this game still provided the electricity that Bucks Bulls match ups in the past have lacked.

Grayson Allen got booed by the Chicago faithful every time he entered the game or touched the ball going back to the last meeting between these two teams where Alex Caruso was injured during a fast break foul administered by Allen.

A back-and-forth affair that included 10 lead changes and each team gaining nearly double-digit leads at one point throughout the contest.

All the while, Giannis added another performance to an already impressive season that inches him closer to the franchise leading scoring title.

Justin Garcia breaks it all down while looking ahead to what sets up to be a challenging month of March.

Full episode, commercial-free can be heard right here! It’s Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices.