Pesky. Annoying. The Charlotte Hornets. Fortunately, the Bucks take the stinger out of their side for a 130-106 win in Milwaukee.

The series finale for the season went the Bucks way following a back and forth, but exciting 1st quarter that ended all even 32-32.

Then, Giannis happened. What that means is he took over. In the second quarter, Giannis had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals that would propel the Bucks to a 76-53 lead at the half. And they didn’t look back.

Assists way higher than the game against Brooklyn, a close encounter with a perfect game from the free throw line, and so much more all deatiled in Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices, hosted by our guy Justin Garcia.

