Bucks fall to the 76ers Thursday 123-120. An electric game that involved each team earning double digit leads at one point, a down to the wire fourth quarter, and a possible Eastern Conference playoff match up that promises to be some prime time NBA viewing.

For the Bucks, they shined bright in their ability to score when they needed to. Going on a scoring drive in the third quarter that virtually erased a 76ers 45-point second quarter. However, some concerns arose from the aforementioned second quarter having trouble with Philadelphia’s pick n’ roll offense all based around MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The Bucks are aware that the force inside named Joel Embiid poses a challenge for every NBA team. Even more evidence of the impact that the absence of Brook Lopez in the paint provides. That, and some fundamental turnovers, including Jordan Nwora not flashing to the corner for a possible wide open three, late in the fourth that knocked the Bucks out of the best position that they had to mount a comeback.

A loss heading into the break, but a good test for the Bucks on what is poised to be a very grueling month of March. The Bucks first five games back from the All Star break include the Nets, Hornets, Heat, Bulls and Suns.

