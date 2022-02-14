Valentine’s Day brought smooshed flowers and stale chocolates as the Bucks lost to the Trailblazers 122-107.

The Bucks returned home from an extensive trip out west, to a greeting that left us ‘Hart-broken’ on this ‘Holiday.’ Hart broken indeed, as Josh Hart recorded 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Holiday played well on Monday bringing the effort early.

However, the one bugaboo from this game relied on the Bucks giving up 13 turnovers, mostly contributed by Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. Holiday led all scorers with 23 on a night where Giannis was held out due to an injury despite him completing part of his pregame workout.

Bright side: Serge Ibaka logged 31 minutes of play in his debut as a Milwaukee Buck. Ibaka involved in a 4 team deal on the day of the trade deadline that saw Donte DeVincenzo traded to the Sacramento Kings and Ibaka joining the Bucks from the Los Angeles Clippers. As the Bucks have needed another big body in the post, Serge recorded six points, seven rebounds, and an unofficial two blocks in his debut in the Cream City.

Still, there’s roster room to add a few more pieces. Justin Garcia turns his eye to the buyout market and lists the intriguing names that the Bucks have been linked to. Also, we celebrate Valentine’s Day in the best way we do on Bucks Talk, with handwritten, custom Valentines with the help of Greg Hill.

