The only thing cryptic about this win, is what moves “Le-GM” is going to do to his team before the trade deadline. Bucks beat the Lakers 131-116. Giannis notched 44 points including shooting 17-20 from the field, a clean 85%.

A big win ahead of Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline only confirms that momentum is building in the Bucks favor. Tuesday night’s win put the Bucks just a half game out of first place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Miami Heat.

Up next, the Bucks will travel to Phoenix for an NBA Finals rematch with the Suns.

Make sure to do your prep on all things NBA trades, recapping the win and what message it sent to the league, and what the Bucks have in store for them against the Suns later this week.

Justin Garcia has Bucks Talk, presented by Gruber Law Offices, in it’s entirety right here.