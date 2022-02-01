Tongue-lashing, eardrum busting, in-your-face kind of “pep talks.” Whatever happened, it worked. Bucks beat the Wizards 112-98 Tuesday night.

After an absolute numbing blowout the Bucks suffered at the hands of the Nuggets on Sunday, the Bucks were looking to bounce back to begin their work week on Tuesday. And after a 20-7 Bucks run to begin the game, it was easy to believe they came back to work.

However, the Bucks went cold, ice cold and went scoreless from 4:46 left in the first to entering the 2nd quarter 24-22. This, and 3rd quarter woes that for this game bled into the early parts of the 4th. All these stats beg the question; are you concerned or just frustrated with the play of the Bucks 50-some odd games into the season?

All feelings allowed because, we know things have certainly gone better. And plenty of Bucks fans envisioned the Bucks being atop the Eastern Conference at this part of the season after the struggles the team suffered in mid December. Don’t lie, you thought it’d be much better than now. In fact, so did Justin. And we play back him attempting to look in his crystal ball. Apparently it was a little foggy.

